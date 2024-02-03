AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Jaiswal 209, Bumrah six-for put India on top in England Test

AFP Published February 3, 2024 Updated February 3, 2024 05:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

VISAKHAPATNAM: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 209 and six wickets by pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah put India firmly in command of the second Test against England on Saturday’s day two.

Bumrah returned figures of 6-45 and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets to bowl out England for 253 as the tourists conceded a first-innings lead of 143 in Visakhapatnam.

England lost wickets at regular intervals and despite a quick start courtesy Zak Crawley’s 76 their innings ended in the third session after skipper Ben Stokes’ 47.

India won’t change batting approach against England’s ‘Bazball’: coach

India were 28-0 at stumps in their second innings to extend the lead to 171. Jaiswal, on 15, and skipper Rohit Sharma, on 13, were batting.

Jaiswal set up India’s dominance with his first Test double century to steer the hosts to 396 all out in the first session after they started the day on 336-6.

In reply, England lost Ben Duckett for 21 off Kuldeep but fellow opener Crawley, on his 26th birthday, kept up the charge in his 78-ball blitz laced with 11 fours and two sixes.

Crawley attacked with three straight fours off Bumrah in a demonstration of England’s fearless “Bazball” style of play and raised his fifty with a six.

But he mistimed off Axar Patel’s left-arm spin for a brilliant running catch by Shreyas Iyer and India capitalised on the error.

Bumrah got Joe Root caught at slip for five with his reverse swing and then brought the house down when he bowled first-Test hero Ollie Pope for 23 with a trademark yorker.

Stokes attempted to stop the rot in his attacking stay at the wicket but Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, and Bumrah kept chipping away to rattle the middle and lower order.

Bumrah bowled Stokes for his 150th Test wicket with a delivery that seamed back in to the left-hand batsman and stayed low to rattle the stumps.

He then registered his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests after he sent back Tom Hartley for 21 and took one more to wrap up the innings.

Earlier Jaiswal single-handedly powered the Indian innings, where the next best score was 34.

The 22-year-old moved from his overnight 179 and smashed spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and four with sweeps to get past 200.

He removed his helmet, jumped with joy and blew kisses to a weekend crowd that rose for a standing ovation.

Veteran pace bowler James Anderson, 41, finally got Jaiswal out for his third wicket as the batsman walked back and the England players came rushing to congratulate him.

Bashir and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed also took three wickets each.

