Jailed IK again propounds his ‘cypher theory’

ISLAMABAD: As only five days are left for the crucial elections, the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday denounced his back-to-back convictions as “frivolous, baseless and politically motivated” and urged his party supporters to “wield their votes as their weapons” on February 8.

In a message sent out from the heavily guarded Adiala Jail, which was posted on official account on X, the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed dismay over the ongoing legal battles including Toshakhana, Cypher, and Iddat cases, terming them as completely politically motivated.

He said the sole purpose of those concocted and fake cases was to undermine his integrity and demoralise his voters.

He pointed out the serious nature of the cypher case, warning about foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.

“When the cypher case emerged, I warned that unless we dealt with it decisively, no prime minister in future would be able to withstand such blatant foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal matters,” he added.

He regretted that the manipulation of the legal process, denying him the right to cross-examine witnesses, was a tactic orchestrated to conceal a political betrayal comparable to that of Mir Jaffer of Bengal.

Despite being convicted in the Toshakhana case, he claimed financial integrity and asserted that the case was fabricated due to a lack of evidence of financial corruption against him. Khan criticised the unjust manner in which the trial unfolded, stating that his fundamental right to cross-examination was denied when the trial hinted at absolving him.

“Even during the sham trial, when they sensed that the trial would conclude in absolving me, they deprived me of my fundamental right to cross-examination,” he maintained.

He said the case accusing him of marrying Bushra Bibi, his third wife, in an un-Islamic manner was now being expedited.

He proposed that the motive behind this case was to discredit his vision of establishing Pakistan on the principles of Riasat-e-Madinah.

He claimed the trial lacked fairness and aimed at declaring him guilty in haste.

“…the Iddat case has been expedited only because they want to create a narrative against my dream of establishing Pakistan on the principles of Riasat-e-Madinah. Therefore, they are concluding it in haste without an iota of fairness in the trial just to announce me guilty,” he added. Despite the challenges, he called upon Pakistanis to stay resilient, highlighting the importance of voting as a powerful tool to overthrow those imposed upon the nation.

He assured the public that the Allah Almighty is the ultimate planner, and encouraged them not to get disheartened by the ongoing political circus.

“Our most powerful and meaningful weapon is that of our vote, and we must wield it to overthrow crooks who have been imposed upon us,” he maintained.

