IIOJK situation: Islamabad-based diplomats briefed on developments

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, briefed the Islamabad-based diplomats on the developments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During the briefing, he underscored the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.

On Monday, the government and people of Pakistan will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day. On this day, Pakistanis and Kashmiris around the world reaffirm their solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In line with the past practice, an elaborate programme has been outlined to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

“Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

