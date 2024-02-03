NADRA’s Dy Assistant Director kidnapped

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)’s Deputy Assistant Director, Najeebullah, was kidnapped by some unidentified persons on Friday.

Asadullah Khan, the brother of a NADRA officer feared that his brother might have been kidnapped, after failing to establish contact for more than 16 hours except for a brief call.

“My brother left the house at 9pm last night but has not returned since then. My brother made a Whatsapp call and told me he is going to Peshawar but he appeared frightened by the voice. He told me that someone had made him sit and the phone was hung up,” he said.

Police have registered a case at the complaint of the NADRA official’s brother in this regard and started an investigation.

The NADRA spokesman said the authority administration had made contact with the family.

“The police are actively investigating, and we remain optimistic for his safe return and a quick resolution to this matter.”

