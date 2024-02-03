Google provides information to support democracy, elections 2024

KARACHI: Google being a Socially Responsible Organization is supporting the democratic process by facilitating the upcoming National Elections in Pakistan. This global technology giant is providing valuable data on the users choices and preferences.

As Pakistanis take to the polls to vote and elect their representatives for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies on February 8th, Google is committed to working with government, industry, and civil society to connect voters with helpful and authoritative information, and keep our platforms safe from abuse.

As the users need useful information to navigate the electoral process Google is providing access to reliable and non-partisan information with helpful product features, to teach the masses about how and where to vote.

Google Search will provide ranking systems and links that direct voters about ‘how to vote’ and ‘how to register to vote’. YouTube will provide news while suggesting relevant content from authentic sources.

The Google Trends Pakistan General Election page will make it easier for the media to find this data for their stories.” Google News Initiative is a series of workshops to equip journalists with the right resources to improve news coverage, with verification and digital security.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan said “We are helping the Pakistanis by connecting them to useful information online. Investing in the news ecosystem, we are also training journalists and newsrooms on reporting credible news.

While keeping our products and services safe from abuse, our YouTube Community Guidelines and policies keep the platform safe, while providing all types of content to the masses, without manipulation, harassment, violence, etc.

We remove harmful content in a timely manner with the help of machine learning and trained reviewers, to protect our community.

