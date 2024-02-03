PARTLY FACETIOUS: A pirni a faith healer or spiritual guide?

“I don’t get it.!”

“Well, as an acknowledged spiritual guide to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, who millions of Pakistanis love and will vote for and…”

“Just curious: in your book does being a spiritual guide to a select few outpace a man who commands millions of votes?”

“Outpace in what way?”

“Good point, I mean, it’s wherever your cookie crumbles.”

“The expression I would use is not where the cookie crumbles, but where it is baked.”

“Don’t be facetious – besides, comparing a spiritual guide with a popular leader is comparing apples and oranges, for Pete’s sake.”

“Who is the apple in this case?”

“Good heavens, you are so very bad.”

“I am curious for your thought on the matter.”

“Well, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless has reportedly slimmed down on jail food, or exercise or whatever, and so he is not an apple no more.”

“Oh, I hadn’t noticed the circumference of the black burqa widening!”

“Well, black is slimming…”

“I think the choice is to do with the season – black for winter, white for summer.”

“Perhaps anyway, The Third Wife is in Banigala and the Third Time Husband is in Adiala.”

“Stop.”

“Why? I don’t get it. I mean, without support of the stakeholders, serving a 12-year conviction in your house is a first in our history.”

“As was suspending a conviction and being allowed to proceed abroad on medical grounds?”

“Precisely.”

“Anyway, when I asked you to stop, I thought since Banigala rhymes with Adiala you were going to indulge in some poetry.”

“Nah, I didn’t get it because a British channel has uploaded an article on its website whereby pirni is defined as a faith healer, not as a spiritual guide.”

“Well, she did heal the faith of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

