Pakistan Print 2024-02-03

Hospitality scholarships: Hashoo Group joins hands with M/o FE&PT’s NEST

Press Release Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Continuing its mission to promote accessible education and employment opportunities for the economic upliftment of Pakistan, the country’s leading hospitality and tourism conglomerate, Hashoo Group, has collaborated with the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training M/o FE&PT, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad.

This collaboration will introduce dedicated Hospitality Scholarships in Pakistan to promote the Hospitality & Tourism Sector, marking the first time in the country.

The hospitality sector is one of the highest employment-generating sectors, both internationally and locally. Through this impactful initiative, underprivileged students across Pakistan will be eligible to receive scholarships for their two-year Diploma/Associate Degree Program in hospitality and tourism offered by Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM).

Additionally, this partnership will provide a gateway for underserved students of the Hashoo Foundation - the corporate social responsibility arm of the Hashoo Group, to benefit from the Nursing, Arts, & Culture Scholarships program that NEST offers.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer-NEST/Federal Secretary M/o Federal Education & Professional Training, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, expressed his point of view by calling this partnership a step in the right direction, empowering underprivileged youth.

Hashoo group NEST Hospitality scholarships

