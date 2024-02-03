PTI leaders declared absconders

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Wasiq Qayyum and Muhammad Zubair Niazi absconders in a case of setting the PML-N Model Town office on fire.

Earlier, the Investigation Officer (IO) contended before the court that the suspects despite the release of their advertisement in the newspapers failed to appear before the court. He, therefore, asked the court to declare them absconder.

The court after hearing the IO declared the PTI leaders absconders and adjourned the proceedings for further hearing.

