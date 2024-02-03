AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Over 100 Punjab hospitals being revamped with Rs96bn

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the modern MRI and CT scan machines purchased at the cost of Rs 720 million in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), the caretaker provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that interim Punjab government served the people with good intentions for the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

“The caretaker Punjab government is revamping more than 100 government hospitals at a cost of Rs 96 billion and the people will always remember Mohsin Naqvi for his work,” Dr. Javed Akram said.

Responding to a question, Prof. Javed said they completed every project with heart and soul, tried hard to create convenience for the people of Punjab.

Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that according to the vision of CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, modern MRI and CT scan machines have been given to the patients in LGH. He appreciated the efforts of the Principal Al-Fareed Zafar and his team.

Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar told Dr. Javed Akram that the LGH received the many trauma cases for which MRI and CT scan are very important for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that not only Punjab but also from other parts of the country more than 8 thousand patients come to emergency and outdoor for treatment every day in LGH. After the upgradation of the hospital, more facilities will be easily available to the patients, he said.

Lahore General Hospital MRI Prof. Dr. Javed Akram CT scan Punjab hospitals

