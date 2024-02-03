AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Noorani, Budhani nominated as convener, Dy Convener of FPCCI body

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has appointed Ghulam Hashim Noorani as the convener and Abdul Samad Budhani as Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee for Chemist and Druggist for the year 2024-25.

Ghulam Hashim Noorani, the Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association, has a unique identity regarding his service in commercial and social circles.

Abdul Samad Budhani is the vice chairman of Pakistan Chemist and Druggists Association and has vast experience of the pharma sector. Budhani is also member executive committee of the FPCCI for the year 2024-25.

Noorani and Budhani have thanked President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, Vice President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon and others for his nomination and assured that they will make all possible efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the business community associated with Chemist and druggists’ business.

They hoped that United Business Group leadership will work hard for the betterment of the business environment in the country to create new job opportunities and bring the economy on the right track.

