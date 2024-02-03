24 militants killed in Mach operation: ISPR

KARACHI: Military has killed 24 militants in three days in the Balochistan, the military said in a statement on Friday, less than a week before national elections.

Four law enforcement personnel and two civilians have also been killed, the statement said.

Militant violence in border areas has put authorities on alert ahead of next Thursday's polls.

Militants, including suicide bombers, attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes in Balochistan, the military's Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent of several separatist groups in Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.