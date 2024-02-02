AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Pakistan

Real youth, not ‘mummy-daddy type’ stands with PML-N: Nawaz

BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2024 Updated February 2, 2024 07:42pm

In an apparent jab at embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the country’s “real youth” stands behind his party, barring “mummy-daddy ones”.

Political rivals of PTI frequently employ terms like “privileged youth” and “wannabes” to describe its base, suggesting a disconnect with traditional values and commitment.

“Some people say the youth supports someone else. But no, youth, not the mummy-daddy ones, are with PML-N. The real Pakistani youth. That’s why Nawaz Sharif loves you,” the ex-prime minister told a rally in Faisalabad on Friday.

Nawaz Sharif, cleared of legal hurdles by recent court rulings, set his sights on returning as Pakistan’s Prime Minister for the fourth time. His party, PML-N, faces strong competition from its former ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

This comes as the former ruling party PTI appears sidelined for the February 8 elections, its leader Imran Khan imprisoned, and its top brass scattered or incarcerated. Further weakening PTI’s chances, their party symbol is revoked, forcing candidates to run under different banners, impacting voter recognition.

In his speech today, the PML-N supremo promised to bring down inflation and slash electricity tariffs, as Pakistan witnesses one of the highest inflation in years, with no respite in sight.

“God willing, we will bring back the time when a loaf was sold at Rs4, while vegetables, petrol, etc were cheaper than they are today,” Nawaz said, who has never completed his five-year term and was ousted by either a military coup or court order prematurely.

The PML-N supremo said if he was not ousted in 2017, then fewer people would not be unemployed. “I don’t make false promises, I’m not the person who promised 5 million homes and didn’t deliver,” he said, in a jibe at PTI founder Khan.

For her part, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also berated the PTI founder and said: “Muslim League Noon does not call anyone a thief, we believe in serving the people.”

“Nobody can beat PML-N in service of people,” said Maryam, who will be contesting polls for the first time, as her conviction was also overturned last year.

