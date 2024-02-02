AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.74%)
OGDC 147.52 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.2%)
PAEL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.27%)
PIAA 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.82%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.37%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.37%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 61.6 (0.96%)
BR30 22,758 Increased By 244.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Finland joins NATO operations with fighter jets, mine clearing vessel

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:44pm

HELSINKI: Finland will send up to eight fighter jets and a mine hunting navy vessel to take part in NATO’s joint operations in 2024, the country’s defence ministry said on Friday.

The Nordic nation last year joined the Western military alliance in a historic security policy U-turn in response to neighbouring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Allies participating actively in NATO’s peacetime collective defence missions sends a message of unity and reinforces deterrence,” Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement.

Hungary under pressure to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid after EU deal

One of Finland’s Katanpaa class vessels will join NATO’s mine countermeasure unit in the Baltic Sea in April and May, clearing old sea mines, participating in exercises and protecting underwater infrastructure, the statement said.

The fighter jets will participate in regular air patrolling and “creating deterrence by show of military force” in Romania and Bulgaria, including in the Black Sea, during June and July, the defence forces added.

Finland Russia’s invasion of Ukraine NATO’s Nordic nation Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen

Finland joins NATO operations with fighter jets, mine clearing vessel

Ahead of election, Pakistan seals detailed plan to sell PIA

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

China economic slowdown to persist through 2028: IMF

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Read more stories