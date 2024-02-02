Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.53% higher at 10,430.79

For the week, it rose 0.92%, snapping three consecutive weeks of losses.

The Sri Lankan government will borrow $150 million from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, the island nation’s finance ministry said on Friday.

Ceylon Cold Stores PLC and Dialog Axiata PLC were the top gainers on the index, rising 5.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 45.90 million shares from 41.20 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.5 million) from 1.14 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.