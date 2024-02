BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Friday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, and mirrored Asian peers ahead of key U.S. labour market data that could influence the timing of rate cuts.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.08% at 21,932.40, as of 9:25 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.13% to 72,503.39.