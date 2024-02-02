Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has allowed an increase in the prices of 146 lifesaving medicines besides approving to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) China.

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday was informed by the Ministry of National Health that prices of medicines’ raw material are increasing in the international market. The federal cabinet on the recommendation of the ministry allowed an increase in the prices of 146 essential lifesaving medicines under hardship category.

The meeting was informed by the Ministry of National Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) that citizens can file complaints regarding the non-availability of medicines in the market through the online portal of DRAP.

The caretaker prime minister said that the government is taking all possible steps to provide medicines to the common man at a reasonable price.

He said that suggestions should be made to further improve the performance of the DRAP. He directed that recommendations should be made for the necessary legislation regarding the deregulation of drug prices so that the next elected government can present these recommendations in the Parliament.

The federal cabinet also allowed, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the signing of a MoU between the CCP and SAMR China.

The meeting was informed that the signing of MoU would help the sharing of information between the two countries, as well as, technical capacity.

The federal cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowed Pakistani psychologist Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen to receive the award of the member of British Empire from the King of Britain, in honour of his services in the field of psychology.

The federal cabinet also allowed Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar to receive the Gold Medal for Aeronautical Merit awarded from Italy.

The meeting was informed the government of Italy has given this award to Air Chief in recognition of his services for increased cooperation between the Italian and Pakistani Air Forces.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) dated 26 January 2024 and the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases of 26 January 2024 and 31 January 2024.

