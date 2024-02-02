AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-02

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet has allowed an increase in the prices of 146 lifesaving medicines besides approving to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) China.

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday was informed by the Ministry of National Health that prices of medicines’ raw material are increasing in the international market. The federal cabinet on the recommendation of the ministry allowed an increase in the prices of 146 essential lifesaving medicines under hardship category.

The meeting was informed by the Ministry of National Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) that citizens can file complaints regarding the non-availability of medicines in the market through the online portal of DRAP.

Health crisis in Pakistan: experts pin blame on govt for its indifference

The caretaker prime minister said that the government is taking all possible steps to provide medicines to the common man at a reasonable price.

He said that suggestions should be made to further improve the performance of the DRAP. He directed that recommendations should be made for the necessary legislation regarding the deregulation of drug prices so that the next elected government can present these recommendations in the Parliament.

The federal cabinet also allowed, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the signing of a MoU between the CCP and SAMR China.

The meeting was informed that the signing of MoU would help the sharing of information between the two countries, as well as, technical capacity.

The federal cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowed Pakistani psychologist Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen to receive the award of the member of British Empire from the King of Britain, in honour of his services in the field of psychology.

The federal cabinet also allowed Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar to receive the Gold Medal for Aeronautical Merit awarded from Italy.

The meeting was informed the government of Italy has given this award to Air Chief in recognition of his services for increased cooperation between the Italian and Pakistani Air Forces.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) dated 26 January 2024 and the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases of 26 January 2024 and 31 January 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

DRAP CCOE CCP Prices of medicines Ministry of National Health drug prices caretaker federal cabinet SAMR

Hike in 146 drug prices allowed

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories