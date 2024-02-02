AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-02

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has decided to provide subsidy on wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan with the direction to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB to work out modalities in this regard.

The meeting presided over by caretaker finance minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar was presented a summary regarding comprehensive sustainable plan for price rationalization of subsidized wheat in Gilgit-Baltistan from Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan discussed in the presence of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan.

The ECC gave approval with the direction to Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan to work out modalities.

From Libor to SOFR: DFIs anxiously waiting for transition

An official said as the finance ministry does not have the fiscal space for subsidy, therefore, required funds for subsidy would be arranged from allocation of other ministries.

An official claim that subsidy may be around Rs 8 billion for GB. The ECC was also submitted a summary by National Food Security & Research regarding demand and supply of wheat in the country which was approved after discussion.

The forum acknowledged the steps taken by the ministry for taking the right path in stabilizing the demand and supply situation of wheat in the country.

The ECC also approved Ministry of Power summary regarding transition from London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) to Secured Over-Night Financing Rate (SOFR) after discussion.

The ECC approved Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives summaries for TSGs for budgetary allocation/rupee cover for utilization of foreign aid for the fiscal year 2023-24 and provision of Rs.4 billion for 7th Population & Housing Census.

The ECC meeting has approved Rs 500 million TSG to Ministry of Aviation for sub project titled ‘Modernization Of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan (MHSP) after being briefed about the summary of Aviation Division, and TSG of Rs.38.856 million for Institutional Reforms Cell (IRC) from Cabinet Division and proposal for importation of Sahiwal Bull from Pakistan as semen donors for National Artificial Insemination (AI) Programme.

The summary was moved by the Ministry of Commerce.

Ministry of Finance summaries for approval of TSG for rehabilitation of flood damaged rural roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through counter value fund deposited under Japanese Grant aid, and provision of clean drinking water in Model Areas UC 99, 100 & 101 Lahore through counter value fund deposited under Japanese Grant Aid were also approved.

The provision of additional funds amounting to Rs. 1591.624 million through TSG for procurement of servers and hiring consultants for fiscal year 2023-24 and Rs.7.15 billion during the ongoing fiscal year for the program title “Actions To Strengthen Performance For Inclusive And Responsive Education” (ASPIRE) for Federal Education and Professional training were also approved by the ECC.

The summaries from Ministry of Housing and Works/Pak PWD for Provision of Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 25.00 million, Provision of Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 319.500 million and allocation of Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs. 51.960 million for different projects were also approved.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker Minister for Privatization and Inter Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister for Communication Maritimes and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Advisor to PM on Finance Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Secretaries and other senior government officers of the relevant ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat ECC ministry of finance Gilgit Baltistan wheat prices Dr Shamshad Akhtar wheat subsidy Libor to SOFR

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories