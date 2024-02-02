AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-02

PSX stays on firm footing

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday witnessed a rangebound session and after moving in both directions, closed on positive note on the back of fresh buying during the second half of the trading session.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 414.56 points or 0.67 percent and closed at 62,393.74 points. The index hit 62,480.23 points intraday high and Rs 61,764.70 points intraday low.

The daily trading volumes on the ready counter stood at 270.537 million shares as compared to 276.464 million shares traded on Wednesday while total daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 11.625 billion against previous session’s Rs 9.271 billion.

BRIndex100 added 48.87 points or 0.77 percent to close at 6,392.93 points with total daily turnover of 217.918 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 312.78 points or 1.41 percent to close at 22,512.83 points with total daily trading volumes of 175.765 million shares.

Foreign investors remained net buyers of shares worth $1.719 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 46 billion to Rs 9.119 trillion. Out of total 346 active scrips, 166 closed in positive and 154 in negative while the value of 26 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 33.965 million shares however lost Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 4.46 followed by Soneri Bank that gained Rs 0.96 to close at Rs 13.17 with 28.110 million shares. Pak Refinery increased by Rs 1.36 to close at Rs 26.49 with 26.126 million shares.

Mari Petroleum Company and Philip Morris Pakistan were the top gainers increasing by Rs 68.41 and Rs 38.01 respectively to close at Rs 2,328.14 and Rs 658.00 while Rafhan Maize Products Company and Ismail Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 550.00 and Rs 93.00 respectively to close at Rs 8,650.00 and Rs 1,157.00.

“Continuing Wednesday’s momentum, Pakistan equities went into negative note as the KSE-100 index made an intraday low at 61,765 levels by losing 215 points,” an analyst at Topline Securities said. However, at the day’s low, value hunters opted to do some cherry picking which helped the benchmark index to closed the day at 62,394, up 415 points or 0.67 percent before making an intraday high at 62,480 (up 501 points).

During the day, OGDC, MEBL, MARI, PPL and ENGRO contributed positively by gaining 360 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PAKT, EFERT and BAHL saw some selling interest as they lost 85 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 26.04 points or 0.19 percent to close at 13,730.13 points with total turnover of 2.781 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched down by 20.8 points or 0.33 percent to close at 6,374.11 points with 5.396 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 110.58 points or 0.72 percent to close at 15,566.18 points with 59.228 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 57.86 points or 0.42 percent to close at 13,714.97 points with 36.538 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index surged by 156.05 points or 2.56 percent to close at 6,249.87 points with 50.654 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,558.07 points, up 16.83 points or 0.48 percent with 19.495 million shares.

Mohammed Waqar Iqbal at JS Global Capital said the bourse witnessed rangebound activity. The KSE-100 Index moved between a high and low of 62,480 and 61,765 points, respectively.

Traded volume stood at 271 million shares with KEL (down 1.8 percent), SNBL (up 7.9 percent), PRL (up 5.4 percent), PPL (up 1.5 percent) and PIAA (up 8.3 percent) among the top volume leaders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

PSX stays on firm footing

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories