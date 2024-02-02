Imran, Qureshi compromised Pakistan’s standing, says judge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan in connivance with the accused, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has compromised Pakistan’s international standing, the credibility and standing of our diplomats, says the special court judge in the detailed judgment of cipher case.

Special court judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, in its 77-page detailed judgment of the cipher case against Khan and former foreign minister Qureshi, says that it is quite clear from the evidence brought on record that by compromising the integrity of cipher communications system of Pakistan, the accused, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, in connivance with the accused, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has compromised Pakistan’s international standing, the credibility and standing of our diplomats and diplomacy with adverse implications for our future diplomatic reporting culture.

The judgment says that Pakistan has faced the consequences of this. Pakistan has faced serious economic, diplomatic, and political consequences due to the offences committed by accused Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which in turn weakened Pakistan’s economy thus, adversely affecting the national security. “Pakistan’s standing at various international organizations was adversely affected by the offences committed by the accused and has benefited foreign powers, who are not necessarily friendly towards Pakistan,” it says.

The special court judgment said in the light of the statement of Azam Khan, the then SPM unauthorized retention of the cipher even after his advice, negligent handling of the telegram containing the cipher message is also proved. The prosecution has become successful in proving the charges leveled in the light of charges against the accused Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, it says.

The judgment noted that this court holds that Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi are guilty u/s 5(3)(a), 5(1)(c) punishable u/s 5(3)(b) of Official Secret Act (OSA), 5(1)(d) punishable u/s 5(3)(b) of OSA, and Section 9 of OSA read with 34 PPC. Moreover, the accused Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is held guilty. Given the foregoing evidence available on record which is unrebutted, it is clear that due to advertent and willful acts of accused persons, the accused Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is held guilty in the light of charge u/s 5(3)(a) of the OSA, 1923 and he is convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(a) of the OSA, 1923 and punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10-years, it says.

The judgment further says the accused Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi is also held guilty in the light of charge u/s 5(1)(c) and he is convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(b) of the OSA, 1923 and punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term of 2-years and with a fine of Rs0.1 million.

It says that the accused former premier is held guilty in light of charge u/s 5(1)(d) of OSA, 1923 he is convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(b) of OSA, 1923 and punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term of 2-years and with a fine of Rs0.1 million. Both the accused are held guilty in light of charge u/s 5(3)(a) of the OSA, 1923 read with Section 34 PPC and are convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(a) read with Section 34PPC and are convicted and sentenced u/s 5(3)(a) read with section 34 PPC and punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10-years, each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024