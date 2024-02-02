AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Press Release Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

KHUZDAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only his party can face the external challenges besides resolving the internal problems of the country.

Addressing a big public meeting here on Thursday, he said that those forces are targeting his party that do not want it to form the government in Balochistan and the federation. “They know that a Baloch blood runs in my veins, they know that the way I feel the pain of Balochistan, no other politician does.

They know that I am the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and I understand the pain of the martyrs of Balochistan, and I am aware of the problems of Balochistan,” he added.

In focus: Bilawal gunning for youth’s support

He appealed to the people of Balochistan to maintain their distance from the politics of terrorism. He vowed that he would solve the issue of missing persons.

He warned that just as conspiracies are taking place inside the country, conspiracies are also being hatched abroad, he said, adding that we will engage all our neighbouring countries, and it is at the discretion of the people to do business with those countries.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP is the only party that could fight the real problems of the people, adding that is why once again PPP is the target of terrorists. There have been frequent attacks on PPP ticket holders in the last few days, he said, adding that one attack was carried out in Mastung, two in Turbat, while in addition attacks were made in Bolan. “Our party’s former provincial president Ali Madad Jatak was attacked in Quetta, and Agha Shakil Durrani was attacked in Khuzdar.”

He said that the people are bearing the burden of the deteriorating economic situation, rising terrorism, uncontrolled inflation, unemployment and poverty only because of ‘politicians of Lahore’. “I am doing politics with a new thinking.

Our 10-point manifesto is my agreement with the people,” he said, adding that he would abolish 17 ministries of the Centre and transfer Rs300 billion spent annually on these departments to the welfare projects of the people.

He reiterated that he would also stop giving Rs1,500 billion every year to the elite under the guise of subsidy and would also invest such huge amount for public development.

