General Election: Sindh announces holidays for education sector

KARACHI: Following Punjab, Sindh government Thursday also announced long holidays for the education sector from February 6 to February 9 on the eve of the general elections, which will be held on February 8.

The nation will observe February 5 as Kashmir Day and a holiday has already been announced. It means the educational institutes who are observing two weekly off days will remain shut from February 3 to February 11.

The educational institutes which are observing only one weekly off day will resume the classes from Saturday, February 10.