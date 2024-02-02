AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
Business & Finance

Digital payments: Faysal Bank and Total Parco sign agreement

Press Release Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Faysal Bank Limited and Total Parco, signed an agreement for the provision of cashless transactions across Total Parco’s extensive retail network. Through this alliance Faysal Bank’s state-of-the-art point-of-sale card acceptance solution will provide Total Parco’s customers the ability to make payments via cards as well as NFC solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank, stated, “At Faysal Bank we are privileged to have a multi-faceted relationship with Total Parco. This arrangement with Total Parco, is a testament of our agenda to increase the acceptance and digital foot-print across the country through Faysal Bank’s Shariah-compliant financial solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Iqbal, CEO Total Parco, said, “At Total Parco, we acknowledge the needs of our customers and the changing trends in their preferences, hence this partnership with Faysal Bank will further our resolve in addressing the needs of our diverse customer base.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Digital payments Faysal Bank Limited sign agreement Yousaf Hussain Total Parco Asif Iqbal NFC solutions

