Acquisition of 32,000 surveillance cameras approved by Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet, which met with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, approved the acquisition of 32,000 surveillance cameras for election monitoring, aligning with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan and also gave nod for holidays in all public and private educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities) from February 6 to 9.

In a significant decision, amendments to the Motor Vehicle Rules, 1969 were approved, allowing candidates to retake the driving test after a two-week interval in case of failure. Additionally, the cabinet granted approval for the transfer of land for the construction of smart police stations in various districts of Punjab.

The meeting also got updates on the progress of canal cleaning, with the first phase completed for 7570-km long canals and the initiation of the second phase covering 3200-km. It also approved the transfer of additional land for the development of Lal Sohanra Park in Bahawalpur.

Other key approvals encompassed the new grant formula for trust hospitals under Sehat Sahulat program, the extension of property tax valuation tables across Punjab until June 2024, and amendments in Punjab Drugs Rules 2007. The revalidation and reauthorization of lapsed funds of Rs 14.61 crore for the National Disaster Risk Management Fund were also endorsed by the cabinet.

The cabinet approved the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and decided that retro-reflective number plates for motor vehicles would be procured from the market, with criteria set by the Department of Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control.

The Punjab Green Financing Strategy gained approval, and a special committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, was formed for its implementation. The meeting concluded with the approval of the Special Audit Report of Government Post Graduate College, Attock for the year 2021-22.

Approval was granted for funds to enhance the capacity and improve the Parks and Horticulture Authority in Gujranwala. Simultaneously, the cabinet gave the green light to the Master Plan for Data Darbar, including the expansion and development of the Darbar Complex, along with measures for effective traffic management in the surrounding area.

