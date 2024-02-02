AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-02-02

Tackling child labour

Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

EDITORIAL: Given the abject poverty too many in the country live in and the precarious economic situation Pakistan perennially finds itself in, it is little wonder then that child labour is a well-entrenched and long-running phenomenon, deeply rooted in the socioeconomic challenges faced by the nation. In this regard, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP’s) first-ever Child Labour Survey 2022-23 shines a much-needed spotlight on the issue, revealing some confounding statistics.

Out of a total population of 8.2 million children, around 922,314 can be categorised as working children, or around 11.1 percent of the province’s child population. Of these, those involved in child labour form a substantial 80 percent of the working children population, or 745,165 to be exact.

Most worryingly, within the child labour category, around 73.8 percent, or 465,853 children, work in hazardous conditions, which means that these children could find themselves in a variety of risky situations, working with unsafe tools, or for strenuous working hours and during night shifts, or in dangerous industries and occupations, or in abusive conditions.

Here it would be pertinent to distinguish between child work and child labour. While child work refers to work that does not adversely impact a child’s health, personal growth and educational opportunities, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) describes child labour as work that “deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to their physical and/or mental development” as well as interferes with their schooling.

The ubiquitous nature of the issue can be gauged from the fact that child labour in KP was found prevalent in a wide variety of sectors ranging from agriculture, forestry, fishing, water collection, trade and manufacturing. The primary driver of this menace remains debilitating poverty, as well as a lack of access to education opportunities.

Many families struggling to meet basic needs resort to sending their children to work to supplement household incomes or in cases where the household has lost a parent, children may also be the main wage-earners in the family. In such circumstances, the cycle of poverty perpetuates itself as children are denied the opportunity for education and a better future.

Further compounding the problem is the poor coverage of social safety nets like the Benazir Income Support Programme, where families facing financial hardships may not have access to social welfare funding, leading them to force their children into work. In addition, the lack of stringent regulations and enforcement mechanisms allows for the persistence of exploitative practices, with children being subjected to hazardous working conditions and meagre wages.

We need to recognise that merely passing legislations and ratifying international treaties pertaining to ending child labour are not enough. In order to combat this problem effectively, what is also required is enhancing the capacity, training and funding of law enforcement authorities and that of organisations dedicated to ending child labour so that laws targeting this menace can be effectively implemented.

In addition, establishing comprehensive social safety nets designed to provide financial and educational support to struggling families in a bid to ease their economic hardships can go a long way in eradicating child labour. A much sharper focus on improving access to education will remain essential if we want our future generations to break free from the cycle of poverty.

Furthermore, it is imperative that our cultural norms undergo a paradigm shift, and our society starts recognising child labour as the pressing social menace it is, which demands our concerted attention and collective action. The non-profit sector, civil society and government authorities need to play their respective roles in fostering a culture that prioritises the well-being and development of every child in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ILO Benazir Income Support Programme economic situation of Pakistan Child Labour Child Labour Survey 2022 23

Tackling child labour

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories