AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
China stocks end mixed on policy support

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended little changed on Thursday, following four sessions of declines, after a private-sector survey showed the country’s factory activity expanded modestly in January, while efforts to stabilise the market by the “national team” also helped.

The blue-chip index closed up 0.1% on the first day of February after posting a record six monthly declines in a row, while the Shanghai Composite ended 0.6% lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.5% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index finished up 0.6%.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI stayed at 50.8 in January, unchanged from December and surpassing analysts’ forecasts of 50.6, helping lift business confidence to a nine-month high.

The positive reading, however, contrasted with a much larger official survey on Wednesday showing manufacturing activity contracted again last month, pointing to a still-underperforming economy in need of more policy support.

A rescue operation is underway in China’s equity markets with large and unusual flows into blue-chip funds suggesting involvement by state-backed investors.

More than $17 billion flowed to four Chinese-domiciled exchange-traded funds tracking the CSI 300 index until Jan. 26 this year, S&P Global Market Intelligence found.

Shares in artificial intelligence jumped 2.1%, while property developers lost 1.8%.

In Hong Kong, tech giants surged 2% and healthcare shares advanced 2.1%.

Foreign investors bought a net 2.7 billion yuan ($375.83 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on the day, logging a third straight session of net inflows.

The latest measures by authorities to support the ailing property sector are also improving sentiment.

China stocks blue chip index

