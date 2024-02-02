Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (February 01, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.10
Open Offer Rs 281.08
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 2
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 2
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
510
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 2
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 2
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 2
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 2
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
85.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 2
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
402
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 2
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 2
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 2
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.22
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 2
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
33,965,773
▲ 0.00
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 2
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
28,110,500
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 2
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
26,126,125
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 2
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
19,781,910
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
18,838,500
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 2
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
16,985,527
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 2
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
11,856,210
▲ 0.00
|
Bank Al-Falah / Feb 2
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
10,327,286
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 2
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
8,602,000
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 2
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
6,401,968
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 1
|
279.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 1
|
279.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 1
|
146.28
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 1
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 1
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 1
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 1
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 1
|
4906.19
|
India Sensex / Feb 1
|
71645.30
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 1
|
36211.88
|
Nasdaq / Feb 1
|
15361.64
|
Hang Seng / Feb 1
|
15566.21
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 1
|
7622.16
|
Dow Jones / Feb 1
|
38519.84
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 1
|
16859.04
|
France CAC40 / Feb 1
|
7588.75
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 1
|
74.14
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 1
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 1
|
184756
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 1
|
2055.63
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 1
|
86.49