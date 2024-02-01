AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
US stocks rebound from sell-off on Fed disappointment

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2024 08:15pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday, rebounding from the prior session’s pullback as markets awaited more big tech earnings later in the day.

Major indices had tumbled on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for an imminent cut in interest rates.

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said the market is recovering from the “knee jerk” selloff after Wednesday’s Fed meeting.

US stocks down as tech firms show weakness

“The market knows that it’s a matter of when not if the Fed’s gonna cut rates,” he said.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 38,217.63.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 4,866.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 15,266.83.

Apple, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta were up early Thursday ahead of results later in the day.

On Wednesday, tech shares fell sharply after earnings from Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft that failed to exceed lofty expectations.

