Gold prices gain as traders assess hopes for sizeable Fed rate cut

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 10:09am

Gold climbed for a fourth straight day on Thursday as investors held onto hopes the Federal Reserve would trim interest rates by a significant margin this year, even after the US central bank pushed back against the idea of a cut in March.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,046.63 per ounce by 0355 GMT. On Wednesday, bullion touched a more than two-week high of $2,055.89 before paring gains to end the session 0.1% higher.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,064.10.

The Fed is confident that inflation will come to the desired 2% range, and they have kept the window open for interest rate cuts, just not so much for one in March, keeping gold supported, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged and knocked down the idea that the US central bank could cut rates in the spring, but dropped a long-standing reference to possible further hikes.

Futures pared bets for a rate cut in March to 35.5% from 90% at 2023-end, but increased chances of a reduction in May to 96%, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

Traders are pricing in about 142 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cuts for this year, up from bets of about 130 bps of reductions on Wednesday morning.

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Markets also took stock of troubles at regional US lender New York Community Bancorp, increasing appeal for safe-haven assets such as bullion and US Treasury bonds.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which are inversely related bond prices, languished near their lowest in more than two weeks.

Data showed US private payrolls rose far less than expected in January.

Investors are now awaiting Friday’s non-farm payrolls (NFP) report for January.

Spot silver climbed 0.4% to $23.01 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1% to $918.55, and palladium rose 0.2% to $978.50.

