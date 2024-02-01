AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Three wounded in bomb blast at PPP’s Quetta office

NNI Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 06:08am

QUETTA: As reports of incidents of terrorism from Balochistan are making news almost daily now, two more such incidents reported on Wednesday further confirmed that there was no doubt that the law and order situation in the province was fragile.

In the first incident, three persons were injured in a bomb explosion at Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) office at Quetta’s Saryab Road.

In the second incident, hand grenades were hurled at the home of PPP candidate and former minister Mir Zahoor Buledi at Kech.

Sources in the administration stated that the bombs exploded in the backyard of the candidate’s house. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, they informed.

PPP Balochistan Bomb blast PPP Quetta office

