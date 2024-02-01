ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

QUETTA: A leader of Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead in Killa Abdullah town of Balochistan on Wednesday. ANP leader Zahoor Ahmad was sitting in party office in Mezai Adda area of Killa Abdullah when unidentified gunmen sprayed it with bullets.

Zahoor Ahmad died on the spot while a worker, identified as Moeen Khan, was injured in the attack.

On Monday last, an ANP candidate came under attack in Shangla in which his driver was injured. Police said unknown assailants opened fire at Aurangzeb Khan, ANP candidate for National Assembly constituency NA-11. Aurangzeb Khan remained safe but his driver got injured.