Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Nuzhat Nazar Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: The top military brass on Wednesday resolved to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

The forum also resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with the full might of the state.

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

According to the military’s media wing, the forum discussed the deployment of the Pakistan Army as it will perform assigned duties as per the Constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP.

No one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections, the ISPR stated.

The forum also acknowledged and appreciated the steps taken against spectrum of illegal activities and criminal mafias including smuggling, hoarding, money laundering, power theft, and illegal aliens.

The participants emphasised that such actions and their positive impact on the economy, and well-being of the people needs to continue without any let up.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada including officers and soldiers of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country.

The COAS stated that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacrosanct and inviolable. Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence with all states; however, there would never be any compromise over the country’s sovereignty, national honour and aspirations of Pakistani people.

The forum was briefed on the callous Indian campaign of extra-territorial and extra-judicial killings, perpetuating state-sponsored terrorism and targeting Pakistani citizens.

The forum agreed that blatant violation of international laws by India and its real face be exposed to the world. The international community has already shown serious concerns over the criminal behaviour of India and its use of state apparatus for killing spree around the world.

The forum reiterated unequivocal support for Palestine and the people of Gaza while noting the extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over into the wider region.

The immediate need for a permanent ceasefire and enduring solution to the Palestinian question was unanimously recognised. In the same vein, Pakistan’s resolve to support the people of IIOJK for their right of self-determination was reiterated. Pakistan would continue to morally, politically, and diplomatically support Kashmir brothers and sisters till justice is served in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.

The forum was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formations.

The COAS asked formation commanders to continue their focus on the training, administration, and morale of the soldiers.

