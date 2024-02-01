‘Never got a level playing field’, claims Bilawal

PESHAWAR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that their party never got a level playing field in the elections.

Addressing an election rally at Zafar Park (Batkhela) in Malakand on Wednesday, he said that in 2007, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, while in 2013 and 2018 the party was not allowed to run its campaign and meet the people and now there is a threat of terrorism.

He said that despite such odd situation, he has to come out to be among his brothers of Malakand. He said that the people of Malakand defeated terrorists after rendering great sacrifices. Now, they have an opportunity to elect the candidates who have been steadfast with the people through thick and thin.

The PPP Chairman said that we are in 2024 and a former prime minister is not allowed to contest the elections but that is being celebrated. But we are not those who celebrate the plight of opponents. However, a party is celebrating that one of their opponents is out of the elections. In 2018, another party was celebrating in a similar manner. Before that, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was not allowed to contest elections, he said.

All these traditional politicians do the same politics every five years. Imran Khan was also doing the politics of hate and division. Nawaz Sharif too did the politics of hate when he came to power thrice and if he becomes the PM for the fourth time, he will do the same again and people will suffer, said Bilawal.

He promised that if the people elect him as Prime Minister then he will constitute a truth and reconciliation commission as the nation needs reconciliation.

He said he started his election campaign from this province where they used to say that the weather is cold and terrorism is rampant in this area. No one can match the number of rallies and conventions I held in this province because I respect the people who decide who their PM will be, he said.

He said the only way to stop the politics of hate and ensure that Nawaz Sharif does not become the PM for the fourth time is to vote for the PPP on February 8. He said that he is contesting the elections because Pakistan is under threat. We are passing through the worst economic crisis because of the same politics of hate and division.

Chairman PPP said that he resolves to not only increase wages, but double them within five years. The party also resolves to provide 300 units of electricity free-of-cost to the deserving citizens of the country through solar power.

Bilawal said that the PPP has promised to make a university in every district. The people can access free healthcare treatments ranging from liver and kidney ailments to cardiac issues from institutions established by the PPP all over Sindh.

