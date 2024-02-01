Punjab cabinet rejects imposition of 3 MPO

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet has turned down the proposal to extend the imposition of 3 MPO in the province for three months.

Spokesman Punjab government Amir Mir while confirming it stated that the caretaker government will ensure the holding of an impartial and free elections on February 8.

He said that the imposition of 3 MPO could amount to causing disruption in the election campaign of political parties and their candidates. It is the duty of the caretaker government to provide a level-playing field in the upcoming elections.

The provincial cabinet has unanimously rejected the proposal regarding the imposition of 3 MPO, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024