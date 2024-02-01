PARTLY FACETIOUS: There was conspicuous accumulation of wealth

“Hmmmm.”

“Right, reminiscent of 2017.”

“Not quite.”

“Ten years against ten years!”

“OK the same up to that point and I hope you are not going to say that there was a conspicuous accumulation of wealth by Nawaz Sharif and The Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“Yes, but I understand that one accumulated wealth by issuing statutory regulatory orders and the other through sale of those gifts that he and The Third Wife received as head of government…”

“Well, I reckon the cleanest form of corruption is to get 10 percent of all deals.”

“You couldn’t resist that could you, anyway when I said reminiscent of 2017 I was referring to the disqualification of the party leader which conventional wisdom suggests would destroy his party’s chances of forming a government.”

“Seriously? Conventional wisdom? For your information, the PML-N with Nawaz Sharif behind bars won 82 seats for the national assembly and 64 seats in the Punjab Assembly.”

“The focus at the time was to ensure that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless forms a government at the centre and…”

“Right like what happened during Musharraf’s tenure – he was so focused on ensuring that the then two status quo parties lost that out came the religious parties….”

“Well, anyway, how is conventional wisdom operating? As in 2018 which may imply that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless wins 80 seats or has learned a lesson and adjusted the conventional wisdom so to speak.”

“Wait have you forgotten that in 2018 PML-N was allowed to stand in elections as a party, that is no longer the case as ticket holders will stand as independents and as we know some individuals are easier to get to than others and…”

“I get it, but you know the mistakes by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless are continuing to this day. I mean Sanam Javed had captured the hearts and minds of the voting public and I reckon she had the capacity to defeat Notification Maryam Nawaz which should be a priority so why ask her to stand down from that seat!”

“I agree.”

