Rehab and assistive technology services: Health experts for sustainable mechanism to widen access

ISLAMABAD: Health experts underscored the need for coming up with a sustainable mechanism for widening access to rehab and Assistive Technology (AT) services and lessening the burden on government institutions.

Learning, Acting, and Building for Rehabilitation in Health Systems (ReLAB-HS) organised a two-day policy roundtable, gathering key stakeholders and experts to deliberate on critical issues concerning the reimbursement for and standardisation of AT.

The event, held in Islamabad, served as a vital platform for fostering discussion, promoting collaboration, and catalyzing policy initiatives in health care accessibility, particularly for rehabilitation and AT.

Hosted by ReLAB-HS, a five-year global activity funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the roundtable drew a diverse array of participants, including high-level representatives from government, policymakers, rehabilitation and health care professionals, industry representatives, advocacy experts, and faculty from Johns Hopkins University.

The primary objective of the event was to confront the challenges surrounding reimbursement policies and standardization practices in the provision of assistive products in Pakistan.

Federal Director General of Health Dr Muhammad Ahmed Kazi remarked this, a great initiative, stating that Pakistan is already doing significant work to provide rehabilitation and AT services through social security schemes. However, more work is needed to come up with a sustainable mechanism for widening the access to rehab and AT services and to lessen the burden on the government institutions. He thanked ReLAB-HS team and the stakeholders for sitting together to have a discussion on this important subject.

Dr Abdul Gafoor Bachani, Director of ReLAB-HS, highlighted that in Pakistan, 94 percent of AT users bear out-of-pocket expenses, presenting a barrier for many and indicating a significant unmet need for assistive products among individuals with functional limitations.

Citing the 2019 Global Burden of Disease study, he underscored that one in five Pakistanis experiencing health conditions could benefit from rehabilitation; yet, only 20 per cent of this demographic have access to the necessary assistive products.

Dr Bachani stressed the imperative of collaboration among governmental entities, the private sector, and nongovernmental organisations to streamline reimbursement mechanisms for assistive products, which are presently convoluted and redundant. He proposed that facilitating connections between individuals in need of assistive products and relevant organizations could alleviate the financial burden on health departments.

During the discussions, the expert panels conducted thorough analyses of current reimbursement policies and standardization procedures for assistive products in Pakistan. Participants shared insights, experiences, and recommendations to address existing gaps and enhance the overall landscape.

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, a Senior Advisor for ReLAB-HS, emphasized that the policy roundtable marked a pioneering effort in addressing challenges encountered by individuals reliant on assistive products. “By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, we have laid the groundwork for collaborative efforts to enhance reimbursement policies and standardization practices, ultimately improving access and quality of life for people in need of rehabilitation,” Dr Ghaffar noted.

Dr Zia Dawar, Global Coordinator and Country Coordinator for ReLAB-HS Pakistan, underscored the programme’s collaborative efforts with federal and provincial governments to integrate rehabilitation and AT services into the health care system. He highlighted ongoing engagements with the federal and provincial health authorities to develop strategic policy plans at both the federal and provincial levels. ReLAB-HS Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing accessibility and inclusivity in health care, with the policy roundtable serving as a testament to its dedication to driving positive change.

