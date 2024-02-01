AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Feb 01, 2024
Markets Print 2024-02-01

Palm oil extends losses amid weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures declined for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, amid weaker rival oils and lacklustre Chinese economic data, but the contract still logged a monthly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 47 ringgit, or 1.22%, to 3,795 ringgit ($802.83) a metric ton at closing.

For the month, the contract rebounded 1.99%, after falling 4.47% in December.

On the day, palm is tracking lower economic data from China and weakness in competing oils, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

China’s manufacturing activity in January contracted for the fourth straight month, an official factory survey showed.

A liquidation order on property giant China Evergrande Group from a Hong Kong court on Monday dealt a fresh blow to the country’s fragile property market, casting a shadow on China’s demand outlook.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dropped 1.29%, while its palm oil contract plunged 2.59%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.52%.

“Soybean and corn prices remain under pressure after the supply outlook brightened further recently,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The soft Chinese data also weighed on Brent crude oil prices. Weaker crude prices make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 9.4% to 1,227,101 tons in January, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said. Another independent cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, estimated exports fell 6.7% to 1,286,509 tons this month.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.09% against the US dollar, which got a boost from bets that the Federal Reserve would not slash interest rates earlier than expected due to resilient economic data.

