Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (January 31, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.87
Open Offer Rs 280.86
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 1
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 1
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
502
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 1
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 1
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 1
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 1
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 1
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
400.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 1
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 1
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.20
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 1
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.17
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
36,273,372
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
20,853,316
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 1
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
14,174,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,731,779
▲ 0.00
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Feb 1
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
11,609,000
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 1
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
10,288,000
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
9,470,667
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Feb 1
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
8,219,000
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 1
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
7,649,500
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / Feb 1
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
7,485,942
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 31
|
279.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 31
|
279.55
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 31
|
147.01
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 31
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 31
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Jan 31
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / Jan 31
|
5.45
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 31
|
4845.65
|
India Sensex / Jan 31
|
71752.11
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 31
|
36286.71
|
Nasdaq / Jan 31
|
15164.01
|
Hang Seng / Jan 31
|
15485.07
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 31
|
7630.57
|
Dow Jones / Jan 31
|
38150.30
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 31
|
16903.76
|
France CAC40 / Jan 31
|
7656.75
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 31
|
75.90
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 31
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 31
|
184756
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 31
|
2039.80
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 31
|
85.17