LHC dismisses Elahi’s plea for change of election symbol

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of PTI President Ch Pervez Elahi praying to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to allot him an electoral symbol of ‘peacock’ instead of ‘donkey cart’.

The counsel for the election commission informed the court that a final notification of the election symbol had been issued. He said change in election symbol was not possible as the ballot papers had also been printed. He said changing the electoral symbol of any candidate at this stage would delay the election scheduled on February 08 in the respective constituency.

The commission’s lawyer said the petitioner had not approached the returning officer in time. The counsel of Pervez Elahi stated that the ECP allotted ‘donkey cart’ to the petitioner as an election symbol whereas he had requested a peacock.

He said his client had approached the Returning Officer (RO) in time but the RO refused to accept his application. He said his client was ready to pay the printing cost for the new ballot paper but the ECP refused to accept his offer. He, therefore, urged the court to order the commission to allocate the electoral symbol of ‘peacock’ to the petitioner. Ch Pervez Elahi is contesting election from PP-32, Gujrat, following permission granted by the Supreme Court.

