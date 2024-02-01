LHC directs Pemra to remove ban on speeches of IK

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan against alleged ban on his speeches and ordered equal media coverage for all candidates contesting the February 8 general elections. The court in its verdict also directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ensure the implementation of court orders regarding removal of ban on the speeches of former PTI Chairman.

Earlier, the court had refused to issue order directing the concerned authorities to telecast the speeches of Imran and observed that the direction would be issued in a detailed judgment. The court said that Article 17 of the Constitution ensures the right to free speech to every citizen among other rights. The court observed that running an election campaign and advertising an election manifesto is a fundamental right of all political parties and added that free polls are not possible without allowing freedom of expression. The counsel of Imran had told the court that it is a legal requirement for political parties to get airtime on the principle of equality.

The federal government, the information ministry and other parties, including Pemra, had submitted their responses to the LHC.

The Pemra had stated before the court that there was no ban on telecasting the speeches of Imran Khan on electronic media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024