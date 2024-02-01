AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
‘Imamia Colony Bridge will be opened in few weeks’

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: The six-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahdara is nearing completion and it will be opened for traffic in a few weeks.

This was disclosed during a meeting which was chaired by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday to review the ongoing mega development projects.

It may be noted that the construction of the 613-meter Imamia overhead bridge will cost Rs3,958.188 million and the National Highway Authority (NHA) will charge toll tax after its construction. This bridge will facilitate the free flow of traffic on N-5; the rail track between Lahore and Faisalabad intercepts the N-5 dual carriageway at Imamia Colony.

While addressing the meeting, the LDA DG directed the relevant and allied institutions to provide all possible support for the early completion of the Imamia flyover project. On the controlled access corridor project under construction on Bund Road, he said the work on the package between Sagian to Babu Sabu should be accelerated and additional resources should be used for its early completion. He also directed them to carry out a third-party audit of the renovation work on Thokar to Dharmapura underpasses. During a briefing given by LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain and the NHA Project Director, the meeting was told that the work on the 3.4km long package one between Niazi Chowk to Sigian was nearing completion while the construction work on the Ravi Bridge expansion project was in progress at a swift pace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LDA Imamia Colony Bridge Imamia flyover project

