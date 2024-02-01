AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-01

Petroleum Policy 2012: Amendment summaries placed before CCI for approval

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Two summaries for amendments to Petroleum Policy 2012 were placed before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for approval in its meeting held on January 29, 2024.

According to the Petroleum Division, the following amendments have been approved for enhancing exploration activities in the country: Provision of another opportunity to E&P Companies to opt for the Policy 2012.

Zone I (F) price incentives as notified vide SRO 47(I)/2020 dated 28 January 2020 to be offered to existing licenses and D&P leases for new exploration efforts. Effective date for conversion shall be date of notification after approval by the CCI.

Re-grant of Lease till the end of Economic Life of the Field, provided that beyond 30 years, the lease holders agree to pay 15 per cent additional wellhead value. The amount collected will be equally divided between the federal government and provincial government concerned.

Provision of right to E&P companies to sale up to 35 per cent of their share of pipeline specification gas to third party having OGRA license, through competitive process, without approval of the government or any of its entity, provided that the price(s) charged from third parties would not be less than the wellhead gas prices under Petroleum Policy 2012 for the respective zones.

This provision will also apply to all existing licenses/leases granted under Petroleum (E&P) Rules 1986, 2001, 2009, and 2013 for the gas discoveries which are not yet allocated and will be allocated after date of notification pursuant to CCI approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CCI Petroleum Policy 2012

Petroleum Policy 2012: Amendment summaries placed before CCI for approval

Challenges of inflation persist: MoF

Transmission line: Govt seeks 13-month extension of World Bank loan closing date

7th population, housing census: ECC likely to approve proposal today

Solar panel PV projects: PPIB seeks fixed interest/ mark-up rate on CDLs

Budgetary requirements: Ijara Sukuk funding to help govt save Rs32bn per year

ECP to discuss law, order situation today

ANP leader shot dead in Killa Abdullah

Army to perform its duties under ECP guidelines

Petrol price raised by Rs13.55

ADs allowed to make import advance payments without prior SBP approval

Read more stories