Nine terrorists killed by security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Nine terrorists, including three suicide bombers, were killed in a clash between security forces and militants in Balochistan on Tuesday, the military's media wing reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that several terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked complexes in Balochistan on 29 and 30 January, and that the law enforcement agencies responded effectively.

Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to carry out the ensuing operation. Three terrorists were also injured in the clash.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians.

The statement said that effective response by law enforcement agencies is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.

According to the statement, Pakistan's security forces stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and stability.

A blast at a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Balochistan's Sibi earlier in the day killed four and injured five.

As per details, the blast occurred at the city’s Jinnah Road.

The casualties are feared to increase as three of the injured taken to the Civil Hospital were in critical condition.