AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US strongly condemns attack on PTI rally in Sibi, says it 'undermines electoral process'

  • Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear for the country's stability and prosperity, the State Department says
BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2024 09:55pm

The United States condemned on Wednesday the attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally in Sibi, saying it "undermines the electoral process."

"Pakistani people have the right to choose their leader without fear for the country's stability and prosperity," the State Department's South and Central Asian Affairs account explained on its official X handle (formerly Twitter).

"Our deepest sympathies to those affected," the statement concluded.

The statement comes a day after at least four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast at a PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi, officials said.

Police in Quetta said a bomb planted on a motorbike detonated as supporters rallied for the PTI.

“The PTI rally was passing by there but it is not clear whether the rally was a target or not,” senior police official Farhan Zahid told AFP.

In a statement, PTI said three of its activists were among the dead at the rally — a convoy of motorbikes and cars parading through the city to curry support for a candidate ahead of national elections scheduled for February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an emergency meeting tomorrow (Thursday) amid the worsening law and order situation in the country ahead of the general election of 2024.

In a related development, the Pakistan Army asserted on Wednesday that no one would be allowed to indulge in violence “in the name of political activity” and sabotage the “democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections.”

“Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the Constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP,” a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) read.

The forum also discussed the deployment of the Pakistan Army to assist the ECP in the peaceful conduct of the General Elections 2024, scheduled for February 8.

ISPR US State Department ECP PTI chairman terrorists attack General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

US strongly condemns attack on PTI rally in Sibi, says it 'undermines electoral process'

Army’s top brass vows zero tolerance for violence ‘in the name of political activity’ during elections

Finance ministry sees inflation at 27.5-28.5% in January

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 loses steam amid late selling, closes marginally higher

Red Sea container shipping down 30% over attacks: IMF

Punjab educational institutions will remain closed from Feb 6 to 9 due to elections

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Bloomberg survey says jailed ex-PM Imran Khan favoured most to run Pakistan’s economy

PBC urges incoming govt to effectively implement FBR restructuring

Read more stories