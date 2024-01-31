AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bloomberg survey says jailed ex-PM Imran Khan favoured most to run Pakistan’s economy

  • Twelve respondents, not named in the survey, were asked to rate four politicians from 1 to 5 on question of who is best to manage Pakistan's economy with 5 being the most positive
BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:10pm

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has emerged as the top pick by Pakistani finance professionals to oversee the cash-strapped South Asian country’s economic recovery, according to a Bloomberg survey that did not name its 12 respondents.

As per the survey, Imran Khan, who is embroiled in multiple cases and was just handed a 14-year sentence on Wednesday, was ranked highest by 12 traders, economists and analysts from some of the nation’s biggest brokerages, who cited the former cricket star’s enduring popularity as a key reason to push through market-focused reforms in the long run.

Three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif – largely seen as a front-runner for the elections with Imran barred from contesting elections – came second, with respondents mentioning his experience in government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was a distant third, with some of those surveyed citing a distrust of dynastic politics.

As per the report, Nawaz Sharif and his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, have been gaining support from voters since his return to Pakistan last year.

“An analysis by Bloomberg Economics of Pakistan’s misery index — a combination of inflation and unemployment rates — showed Sharif’s party performed better in managing the economy over the past three decades compared with rivals, including Khan,” added the Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg survey found that Pakistan is likely to require another loan from the International Monetary Fund to stay afloat.

“All 12 survey respondents said they didn’t expect Pakistan to survive without a new IMF loan. Half of them said Pakistan can survive without a bailout for six months, in a sign the economy remains fragile,” said the report.

“Four respondents said Pakistan can survive without an IMF loan for three months while two said nine months. None said the country can survive for more than a year without a bailout.”

Last year in June, Pakistan clinched a last-minute $3-billion nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF. To date, Pakistan has received two tranches cumulatively amounting to $1.9 billion from the Washington-based lender.

The ongoing program is set to end in April, and Pakistan is expected to receive $1.1 billion from the IMF.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Nawaz Sharif bloomberg Bloomberg News Imran Khan IMF programme General elections IMF deal IMF Program IMF and Pakistan Pakistan and IMF General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Pakistan Elections 2024 general elections in Pakistan

Bloomberg survey says jailed ex-PM Imran Khan favoured most to run Pakistan’s economy

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 loses steam amid late selling, closes marginally higher

Bodies of 9 Pakistanis shot dead in Iran to be airlifted to Multan

Israeli forces attack Gaza, Hamas studies ceasefire proposal

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

PBC urges incoming govt to effectively implement FBR restructuring

Pakistan Startup Fund to start receiving applications from March: Dr Umar Saif

Foreign investors sold $35mn at PSX in January: report

Iran warns of decisive response to any attack

Read more stories