AIRLINK 56.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.35%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.1%)
DGKC 71.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.98%)
FFL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
GGL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 111.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.43%)
MLCF 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 135.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.32%)
PIAA 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PPL 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.18%)
SNGP 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 69.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
UNITY 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34 (0.54%)
BR30 22,181 Increased By 82.9 (0.37%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan Startup Fund to start receiving applications from March: Dr Umar Saif

BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2024 03:00pm

The Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF), launched to facilitate startup investment, will commence accepting funding applications from March onwards.

The development was shared by Dr Umar Saif, Caretaker Minister of IT & Telecom, and Science & Technology, in a post on social media on Wednesday.

“Pakistan Startup Fund – designed to facilitate Pakistani startups to close early stage VC funding round – will start accepting funding applications in March,” he said.

Under the PSF, launched just days ago by the caretaker minister, the government will invest up to Rs2 billion a year in the startup sector.

“The PSF is designed to help a startup raise its first external investment,” Dr Saif had said during the launch of PSF.

Last year in October, Dr Saif, in a conversation with Business Recorder on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, said the caretaker government is establishing a ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’, using revenue from IGNITE – which in turn is funded by a portion of the federal government’s telecom receipts.

“We will use IGNITE, which gets a portion of the telecom revenue and a few billion rupees go into it every year,” Dr Saif had told Business Recorder at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“This funding will be converted into a ‘Pakistan Startup Fund’.”

Dr Saif back then said the government would then become the “last check of equity-free capital in a venture capital round”.

What is PSF?

The PSF is structured as an equity-free capital to help close a VC (Venture Capital) round for a startup.

“If you are a startup in Pakistan and a foreign VC is evaluating your startup for a $1 million investment, the VC only needs to invest $700,000 — the Pakistan Startup Fund will give you a grant of $300,000 to help close the round,” Dr Saif had said while explaining the PSF.

“We won’t take any equity/shares in your startup or a board position etc.

“PSF is designed to lower the risk for international investors to invest in Pakistani startups; once we have written you a cheque, we won’t hassle you at all .. betting on you and your VC investors to drive your success,” he added.

Startups IT sector startups in Pakistan tech startups Pakistan startup sector PSF Dr Umar Saif Pakistan Startup Fund

Pakistan Startup Fund to start receiving applications from March: Dr Umar Saif

Inter-bank market: rupee stable against US dollar

Energy sector drives some positivity at PSX, KSE-100 up over 1%

Bodies of 9 Pakistanis shot dead in Iran to be airlifted to Multan

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

PBC urges incoming govt to effectively implement FBR restructuring

Oil falls on weak China data but set for first monthly gain since September

Foreign investors sold $35mn at PSX in January: report

Iran warns of decisive response to any attack

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Read more stories