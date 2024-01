SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday tracking weaker rival edible oils, although a muted ringgit and strong economic growth forecast for top importer India capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 6 ringgit, or 0.16% to 3,836 ringgit ($811.34) a metric ton in morning trade.

It had gained 0.16% during overnight trade.