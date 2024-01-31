AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips on faltering China economy, US crude stock build

Reuters Published January 31, 2024 Updated January 31, 2024 09:45pm

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pressured by low economic activity in leading crude importer China and a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories as oil producers ramped up output after following frigid weather earlier this month.

Prices were also pressured after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed weekly crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 217,000 barrel draw.

Brent crude futures for March, which expire today, fell 78 cents, or about 0.9%, to $82.09 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT). The more actively traded April contract was down $1.00, or about 1.2%, at $81.50.

Oil slips on China economic headwinds

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost $99, or roughly 1.3%, to $76.83. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 a barrel earlier in the session.

U.S. refiners emerged from output cuts driven by cold weather, U.S. crude runs fell to their lowest level since January 2023, as refinery utilization rates dipped by 2.6 percentage points in the week to 82.9%, according to the EIA. “Refiners are going to be in no hurry to rush back to levels above 90%,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Manufacturing activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, contracted a fourth straight month in January, an official factory survey showed on Wednesday.

The latest sign of the country’s broader economy struggling to regain momentum came days after a court ordered the liquidation of troubled property developer China Evergrande . The real estate sector accounts for a quarter of China’s GDP.

Major forecasters, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), see oil demand growth in 2024 driven primarily by Chinese consumption.

“The factory data confirms our view that China, at least for now, is an impediment to global oil demand growth,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

In other demand-dampening news, U.S. policymakers are expected to keep interest rates unchanged this week. Economist predictions suggest that a cut is unlikely before June, given continuing strength in household spending and uncertainty over the economic outlook.

The Israel-Hamas war, meanwhile, has expanded to a naval conflict in the Red Sea between the United States and Iran-aligned Houthi fighters.

While that has disrupted oil and natural gas tanker shipping, which is driving up delivery costs and starting to affect oil supplies, a Reuters poll suggested that record production in the West and slow economic growth will keep a lid on prices and limit any geopolitical risk premium.

“The main issue with turning outright bullish on crude oil here is the technical picture remains bearish and is yet to catch up with recent events,” including a deadly drone attack on U.S. troops near the Jordan-Syria border last week, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Wednesday said it would keep up attacks on U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea in what it called acts of self defence, stoking fears of long-term disruption to global trade.

Meanwhile, Israel’s offensive in Gaza persisted, though Palestinian group Hamas said it was studying a new proposal for a ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza.

On the supply side, OPEC oil output in January registered the biggest monthly drop since July, a Reuters survey found, as several members implemented new voluntary production cuts agreed with the wider OPEC+ alliance and unrest curbed Libyan output.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) pumped 26.33 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, down 410,000 bpd from December, the survey found. December’s total strips out Angola, which has left OPEC.

Oil prices Brent crude Houthi attacks WTI crude oil

Oil dips on faltering China economy, US crude stock build

ECP calls emergency meeting over deteriorating law and order situation

Army’s top brass vows zero tolerance for violence ‘in the name of political activity’ during elections

Finance ministry sees inflation at 27.5-28.5% in January

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 loses steam amid late selling, closes marginally higher

Red Sea container shipping down 30% over attacks: IMF

Punjab educational institutions will remain closed from Feb 6 to 9 due to elections

Engro Corp appoints Ahsan Zafar Syed as President & CEO designate

Bloomberg survey says jailed ex-PM Imran Khan favoured most to run Pakistan’s economy

PBC urges incoming govt to effectively implement FBR restructuring

Read more stories