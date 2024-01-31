AIRLINK 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
DGKC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
GGL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
HBL 111.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
MLCF 38.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
OGDC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.19%)
PAEL 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
PIAA 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 114.81 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
SEARL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SNGP 65.91 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
SSGC 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
TPLP 11.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.71 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.68%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,346 Increased By 36.3 (0.57%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.9 (0.46%)
KSE100 62,055 Increased By 213 (0.34%)
KSE30 20,989 Increased By 115.5 (0.55%)
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 30, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Nine terrorists killed by security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • At least 4 dead, 5 injured in blast at PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi

Read here for details.

  • SBP initiates process for issuance of new currency notes

Read here for details.

  • Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

Read here for details.

  • Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

Read here for details.

  • FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

Read here for details.

