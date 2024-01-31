Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Nine terrorists killed by security forces in Balochistan: ISPR

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

At least 4 dead, 5 injured in blast at PTI rally in Balochistan’s Sibi

Read here for details.

SBP initiates process for issuance of new currency notes

Read here for details.

Corruption Perception Index 2023: Pakistan’s rank improves 7 places

Read here for details.

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi get 10 years in jail

Read here for details.

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

Read here for details.

FBR revamp plan approved by caretakers

Read here for details.