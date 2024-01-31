AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has emphasised the need for concerted efforts to explore onshore and offshore oil and gas reserves.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Kakar stated this while addressing the Petroleum Conference 2024 as a chief guest on Tuesday. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour at the conference.

The provincial chief ministers, minister for energy, secretary petroleum, government representatives, policymakers, foreign and domestic investors from the energy and petroleum (E&P) sector and international delegates also attended the conference.

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

The caretaker prime minister stated that Pakistan was blessed with abundant natural resources. He affirmed the government’s readiness to contribute to infrastructure development, logistics, and security to bolster exploration and production efforts.

Kakar further stated that the conference reflected a collective commitment to fully utilise the immense mineral potential of Pakistan, so as to ensure energy self-sufficiency and transform the country into a regional exporter of energy.

He appreciated the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Federal Ministry of Energy for fostering an investor-friendly environment by streamlining regulations and procedures.

Ali Taha Al-Temimi, country manager Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company appreciated the unrelenting efforts of the government of Pakistan in bringing the stakeholders together for formulating policy recommendations and boosting investment in the petroleum sector.

