UAF holds training workshop

Press Release Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that scientific-based measures are prerequisite to achieve sustainable agricultural development and combat challenges of the modern era for a better tomorrow.

He expressed these views while presiding over a training workshop titled â€œDynamic Human Environment Games under the auspices of Center for Advanced Studies, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The resource person of the workshop was Prof Dr Andrew Bell from Corner University USA while UAF Prof Dr Asif Kamran also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that policies recommended must be mapped out by analyzing the relationship between the factors affecting our human environment and its impact in the future. He said that in the context of increasing population, it is inevitable to jack up per acre production, for which we have to bring modern agricultural methods at the doorsteps of the farming community.

He said that we should come up with agricultural recommendations keeping in mind the link between various factors affecting agriculture.

Dr Andrew Bell informed the participants in detail about modelling of human-environment interaction and said that through the scientific model, the effects of different factors can be easily analyzed.

Dr Asif Kamran said that for a knowledge-based economy, we have to frame comprehensive policies based on scientific basis to pave a way for development and prosperity.

UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan training workshop Workshop

